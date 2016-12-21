Farris Faces Additional Charges

A Camdenton man already on bond for felony drug and misdemeanor paraphernalia charges now faces four more charges after being picked up over the holiday weekend. According to the highway patrol, 37-year-old Jeffrey Ryan Farris was arrested Saturday night for felony possession of methamphetamine and prescription pills along with another misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.