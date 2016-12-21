Farris Faces Additional Charges
A Camdenton man already on bond for felony drug and misdemeanor paraphernalia charges now faces four more charges after being picked up over the holiday weekend. According to the highway patrol, 37-year-old Jeffrey Ryan Farris was arrested Saturday night for felony possession of methamphetamine and prescription pills along with another misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.
Add your comments below
Camdenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15)
|11 hr
|Sharedluv
|10
|Lacey Hart
|12 hr
|Barnes97
|10
|Spank my girl
|15 hr
|Herbert Cassson
|7
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Dec 20
|Benny Ward
|18
|I-44 shutdown between Leabanon and Phillipsburg
|Dec 11
|Snowtigers
|1
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Dec 2
|Robin fouts
|9
|Tash (Jun '16)
|Nov 30
|Gross
|4
Find what you want!
Search Camdenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC