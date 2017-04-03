Patsy Cline Museum: 10 Must-See Items

Nashville, already home to some of the country's finest musical museums and attractions, has a brand new one: the Patsy Cline Museum. Housed above the downtown space where the Johnny Cash Museum, opened in 2013 by Cline museum founder Bill Miller, is already attracting crowds, the April 7th grand opening gave visitors a glimpse into the unconventional life and career of the late pop-country songstress.

