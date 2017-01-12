Listen Louder: This Week on Student o...

Listen Louder: This Week on Student of the Gun Radio

EP 518 - Garry the Enforcer Now Agrees with Us- On this episode of Student of the Gun Radio; do you remember Garry, The Enforcer, McCarthy ? Garry towed the Gun Control party line while he was the Superintendent of the Chicago Police. Now that he no longer works for the PD he is singing a different tune.

