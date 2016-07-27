Tennessee News Minute

An eastern Tennessee delegate has been booted from the Democratic National Convention after being accused of becoming overly aggressive with a Bernie Sanders supporter. Tennessee Democratic Party spokesman Spencer Bowers tells media outlets that Jerry Ogle, a Hillary Clinton delegate from Monroe County, had his credentials revoked after an incident with Sanders delegate Amanda Kruel of Knoxville.

