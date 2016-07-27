Tennessee News Minute
An eastern Tennessee delegate has been booted from the Democratic National Convention after being accused of becoming overly aggressive with a Bernie Sanders supporter. Tennessee Democratic Party spokesman Spencer Bowers tells media outlets that Jerry Ogle, a Hillary Clinton delegate from Monroe County, had his credentials revoked after an incident with Sanders delegate Amanda Kruel of Knoxville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Camden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hollow Rock Whor#@ (Feb '11)
|14 hr
|Dark dog
|9
|Birdsong Marina
|Fri
|Joe
|5
|TN Care Fraud
|Fri
|Cynthia
|6
|Sasquatch Unlimited
|Thu
|Clint Orris
|7
|Sarah malin
|Thu
|Just saying
|3
|Molesters
|Dec 22
|billy
|21
|West Carroll
|Dec 21
|Trick
|8
Find what you want!
Search Camden Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC