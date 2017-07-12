Wanted Cambridge man facing possible drug charges
A Cambridge man wanted on a warrant is facing potential drug-related charges after police officers dispatched to remove him from a Lakeside Drive home located suspected narcotics in his possession. Police reported seizing two plastic bags containing an unknown white substance from him during his arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Add your comments below
Cambridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ...
|Jan '17
|Sara belaj
|1
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Big Johnson
|4
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Prostitues (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Looking for girl (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fedex
|1
|Given bjs (Nov '15)
|Sep '16
|Elmer F
|4
|Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09)
|Jul '16
|Posting as myself
|38
Find what you want!
Search Cambridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC