Wanted Cambridge man facing possible ...

Wanted Cambridge man facing possible drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

A Cambridge man wanted on a warrant is facing potential drug-related charges after police officers dispatched to remove him from a Lakeside Drive home located suspected narcotics in his possession. Police reported seizing two plastic bags containing an unknown white substance from him during his arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cambridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ... Jan '17 Sara belaj 1
News John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Big Johnson 4
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
Prostitues (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Looking for girl (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fedex 1
Given bjs (Nov '15) Sep '16 Elmer F 4
News Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09) Jul '16 Posting as myself 38
See all Cambridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cambridge Forum Now

Cambridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cambridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Cambridge, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,861 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC