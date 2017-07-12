Intoxicated driver crashes into parke...

Intoxicated driver crashes into parked Cambridge vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

A Pleasant City man driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit in Ohio is facing multiple charges after crashing into a parked vehicle in Cambridge Tuesday night. Kamron Lee Wise, 21, was cited for operating a vehicle while under the influence and failure to control following the crash on North Sixth Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cambridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ... Jan '17 Sara belaj 1
News John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Big Johnson 4
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
Prostitues (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Looking for girl (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fedex 1
Given bjs (Nov '15) Sep '16 Elmer F 4
News Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09) Jul '16 Posting as myself 38
See all Cambridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cambridge Forum Now

Cambridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cambridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Cambridge, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,873 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC