Motorist hospitalized after Southgate crash

A Quaker City area resident remained hospitalized in the Critical Care Unit at Ohio Health's Grant Medical Center in Columbus as of press time Monday due to injuries suffered during a two-vehicle accident on Southgate Parkway Sunday evening. Phyllis Barnhouse, 65, was transported by United Ambulance to Southeastern Med in Cambridge following the crash at approximately 6:20 p.m. She was later transferred to the Columbus hospital.

