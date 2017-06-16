Guernsey Co. Commissioners buy downto...

Guernsey Co. Commissioners buy downtown properties

The Guernsey County Board of Commissioners has assumed ownership of the now-vacant lot on West Eighth Street where the Courthouse Deli stood before it was destroyed by fire in March of 2016. In addition, commissioners also purchased the office building next door, which was seriously damaged in the aftermath of the blaze.

