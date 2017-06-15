Direct Energy coming to Cambridge

Direct Energy coming to Cambridge

Thursday Jun 15

The Columbus-based band was formed in 2000 by drummer Jan Byer to take the audience on a musical journey back to the classic rock era. As the name implies, Direct Energy puts on a high energy show covering hits of the Doobie Brothers, Eagles, Steely Dan, Chicago, Tower of Power, Joe Cocker, Joe Walsh, Earth Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder, War, Ohio Players ... and the list goes on.

