Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department Board of Health meets July 5

The Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department Board of Health will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, in the offices at the health department, 326 Highland Ave. in Cambridge.

