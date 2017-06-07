5 for Wednesday: Five articles in the...

5 for Wednesday: Five articles in the Wednesday, June 7, 2017 Daily Jeffersonian

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

2) Safety Town: Program promotes, teaches 'all aspects' of safety Though some folks might believe the event focuses exclusively on teaching at an early age traffic safety, such a belief would be misguided. 3) Rapid response by deputy leads to arrest A Barnesville man accused of stealing a purse from the Johnson Ridge Road home of a 63-year-old woman Monday afternoon is facing multiple felony charges following his arrest during a foot pursuit involving a Belmont County sheriff's deputy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cambridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ... Jan '17 Sara belaj 1
News John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Big Johnson 4
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
Prostitues (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Looking for girl (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fedex 1
Given bjs (Nov '15) Sep '16 Elmer F 4
News Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09) Jul '16 Posting as myself 38
See all Cambridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cambridge Forum Now

Cambridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cambridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Cambridge, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,705 • Total comments across all topics: 282,155,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC