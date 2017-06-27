5 for Tuesday: Five articles in the Tuesday, June 27, 2017, issue of The Daily Jeffersonian
2) Cambridge man facing felony conveyance charge The Guernsey County Sheriff's Office has filed a felony drug-related charge against a Cambridge man accused of bringing illegal narcotics into the county jail following his arrest by city police Sunday. 3) Projects get thumbs up from City Council Meeting Monday, Cambridge City Council gave the nod of approval to a couple of infrastructure projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Add your comments below
Cambridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ...
|Jan '17
|Sara belaj
|1
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Big Johnson
|4
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Prostitues (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Looking for girl (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fedex
|1
|Given bjs (Nov '15)
|Sep '16
|Elmer F
|4
|Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09)
|Jul '16
|Posting as myself
|38
Find what you want!
Search Cambridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC