5 for Thursday: Five articles in the Thursday, June 22, 2017 Daily Jeffersonian
2) Weaver's claims denied by appellate court An appeal by a former Muskingum University student convicted of aggravated murder in the death of her newborn daughter has been denied by the Fifth District Court of Appeals. 3) Spitting suspect charged with assault, possession of controlled substance A 30-year-old Byesville man remained in the Guernsey County Jail Wednesday on charges of assault and possession of a controlled substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Add your comments below
Cambridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ...
|Jan '17
|Sara belaj
|1
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Big Johnson
|4
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Prostitues (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Looking for girl (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fedex
|1
|Given bjs (Nov '15)
|Sep '16
|Elmer F
|4
|Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09)
|Jul '16
|Posting as myself
|38
Find what you want!
Search Cambridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC