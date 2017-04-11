Ridgewood Acres residents address Cam...

Ridgewood Acres residents address Cambridge council about water

Residents of Ridgewood Acres, a subdivision on the west side of Cambridge, came to the Cambridge City Council meeting to voice their concerns with their water. Kathy Jamiel, spokesperson for the neighborhood, said that the poor water quality has been an ongoing problem for many years.

