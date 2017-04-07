Prosecutor seeking to extradite Bozarth from Georgia
Guernsey County officials have announced plans to extradite one of the county's "Most Wanted" fugitives from a Georgia detention facility in order to face local charges. Derek L. Bozarth, 28, Cambridge, was taken into custody in Georgia on unrelated charges stemming from an incident in that state, according to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden.
