Now and then: J. G. Bair building
As is the case with several downtown Cambridge buildings, during renovation and modernization efforts windows are removed and the former spaces bricked in, creating more usable floor space. Such is the case with the J. G. Bair building in the 900 block of Wheeling Avenue.
