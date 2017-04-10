NASA to Air Service Honoring Astronau...

NASA to Air Service Honoring Astronaut John Glenn Today

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Space.com

John Glenn , who was America's first astronaut to orbit the Earth, will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia today and you can follow the service honoring the space pioneer, courtesy of NASA. The NASA webcast of the Glenn memorial service will begin at 9 a.m. EDT and will be broadcast live on NASA TV, which you can see here , courtesy of NASA.

