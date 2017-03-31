John Glenn statue planned for New Phi...

John Glenn statue planned for New Philadelphia

A project to commemorate the life of Ohio native, U.S. senator and astronaut John Glenn is moving forward, now with two sculptors who have expressed interest in designing a statue to be erected at Harry Clever Field in honor of the first American to orbit the Earth. During Monday's City Council meeting, Councilman John Zucal said the Airport Commission has had contact with Zenos Frudakis, a sculptor based in Philadelphia, and Sam Terakedis, of Livingston, Mont., who Zucal said has ties to Tuscarawas County.

