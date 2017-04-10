Inmate leads police to heroin he stas...

Inmate leads police to heroin he stashed in pants at Walmart

A man incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail showed his concern for others Thursday when he led Cambridge police officers to suspected heroin he had stashed inside a pair of pants at a Walmart on Southgate Parkway where he had been arrested earlier this month. But that didn't stop him from leading officers to the suspected heroin after first alerting his mother about the hidden drug.

