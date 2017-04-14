Car crashes in creek; driver- minor injury

A Cambridge woman escaped serious injury on Friday after her car went off of Brick Church Road and crashed into small creek south of town. A 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Megan Harris was eastbound at about 7 p.m. on Route 660 in Jackson Township just south of the Cambridge Municipal Airport when she lost control of the vehicle, said Tpr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.