Cambridge treasurer has reminder: Tax filing deadline is April 18
Time to grab your income tax papers and file tax forms early! Don't forget, there's just little more than a week to April 18. City Treasurer Colleen Oess said City of Cambridge income tax forms will be due Tuesday, April 18, as the city follows the same schedule as federal and state income tax returns. The Income Tax Department staff is available to assist residents in filing their city income tax returns.
