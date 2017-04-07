Cambridge shoplifter charged with theft, obstruction
While felony charges are still pending against a Cambridge woman accused of assaulting a Walmart employee while trying to flee during a shoplifting incident, the suspect is facing a pair of misdemeanor offenses related to the incident Monday night. Police charged Natasha L. Roberts, 35, Cambridge, with one count each of theft and obstructing official business for fleeing from the business and later officers at a North Avenue location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Add your comments below
Cambridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ...
|Jan '17
|Sara belaj
|1
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec '16
|Big Johnson
|4
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Prostitues (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Looking for girl (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fedex
|1
|Given bjs (Nov '15)
|Sep '16
|Elmer F
|4
|Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09)
|Jul '16
|Posting as myself
|38
Find what you want!
Search Cambridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC