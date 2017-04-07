Cambridge shoplifter charged with theft, obstruction

While felony charges are still pending against a Cambridge woman accused of assaulting a Walmart employee while trying to flee during a shoplifting incident, the suspect is facing a pair of misdemeanor offenses related to the incident Monday night. Police charged Natasha L. Roberts, 35, Cambridge, with one count each of theft and obstructing official business for fleeing from the business and later officers at a North Avenue location.

