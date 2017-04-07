Cambridge man charged for scuffle with officer
A Cambridge man wanted on multiple arrest warrants is facing additional charges following an altercation with a police officer who arrested him at a Southgate Parkway store early Friday morning. Officers served Joseph E.A. Galbreath, 27, with the two bench warrants and charged him with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
