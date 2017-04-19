Cambridge crash leaves vehicle on its...

Cambridge crash leaves vehicle on its side; minor injuries reported

Crews from the Cambridge Fire Department, Cambridge Police Department and United Ambulance all responded to the scene of this crash at the corner of Foster Avenue and North Sixth Street Wednesday morning. According to reports, the driver of this Kia mini-van pulled into the path of the northbound Sixth Street vehicle which then struck the side of the van sending it onto its side.

