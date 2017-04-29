Burglary suspect found, arrested
A Cambridge man law enforcement officials said forcibly entered his ex-girlfriend's residence late Thursday was taken into custody early Saturday. Gregory D. Moore Jr., 30, remained in the Guernsey County jail Saturday evening, according to online documents, charged with burglary and obstructing official business.
