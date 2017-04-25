5 for Tuesday: Five articles in the T...

5 for Tuesday: Five articles in the Tuesday, April 25, 2017 Daily Jeffersonian

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

2) Public learns about school restructuring More than 50 community members, school staff and administrators and elected officials gathered at South Elementary School Monday to learn more about the planned restructuring of the elementary grade levels in the Cambridge City School District. 3) Driver flees accident scene, files false report A Cambridge man is facing numerous charges after allegedly causing an accident and then fleeing the scene only to file a false accident report with city police a short time later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cambridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ... Jan '17 Sara belaj 1
News John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... Dec '16 Big Johnson 4
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
Prostitues (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Looking for girl (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fedex 1
Given bjs (Nov '15) Sep '16 Elmer F 4
News Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09) Jul '16 Posting as myself 38
See all Cambridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cambridge Forum Now

Cambridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cambridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cambridge, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,348 • Total comments across all topics: 280,688,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC