5 for Tuesday: Five articles in the Tuesday, April 25, 2017 Daily Jeffersonian
2) Public learns about school restructuring More than 50 community members, school staff and administrators and elected officials gathered at South Elementary School Monday to learn more about the planned restructuring of the elementary grade levels in the Cambridge City School District. 3) Driver flees accident scene, files false report A Cambridge man is facing numerous charges after allegedly causing an accident and then fleeing the scene only to file a false accident report with city police a short time later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Add your comments below
Cambridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ...
|Jan '17
|Sara belaj
|1
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec '16
|Big Johnson
|4
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Prostitues (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Looking for girl (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fedex
|1
|Given bjs (Nov '15)
|Sep '16
|Elmer F
|4
|Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09)
|Jul '16
|Posting as myself
|38
Find what you want!
Search Cambridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC