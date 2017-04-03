5 for Monday: Five articles in the Monday, April 3, 2017, Daily Jeffersonian

2) Deputy, suspect injured in altercation A Guernsey County sheriff's deputy and the subject of a well-being check at an Old National Road home both sustained minor injuries during an altercation allegedly started by the male punching the deputy in the face late Sunday morning. 3) Alleged conveyance leads to 2 felony charges A Caldwell woman is facing two felony drug-related charges for allegedly conveying illegal narcotics into the Guernsey County Jail after being arrested for shoplifting merchandise from a Cambridge business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.