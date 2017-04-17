5 for Monday: Five articles in the Monday, April 17, 2017, Daily Jeffersonian

2) Felony charges pending after domestic dispute Felony charges are pending against a 42-year-old Cambridge man after he allegedly caused serious visible injuries to his girlfriend during an assault at their South Ninth Street home. 3) Missing teen found at Southeastern Med A 13-year-old girl reported as missing from Alliance was located by Cambridge police at Southeastern Med Saturday afternoon after she and another female sought treatment for a foot injury suffered by the female.

