5 for Monday: Five articles in the Monday, April 10, 2017, Daily Jeffersonian

2) Man arrested inside Cambridge home A Cambridge man is facing a criminal charge after allegedly forcing his way inside a Blaine Avenue home and then locking himself inside a bedroom with his child. 3) Noble County Sheriff Pickenpaugh creating K-9 program An effort by Noble County Sheriff Robert Pickenpaugh to establish a K-9 unit is moving forward after the county commissioners recently approved a line item for donations to the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.