5 for Monday: Five articles in the Mo...

5 for Monday: Five articles in the Monday, April 10, 2017, Daily Jeffersonian

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

2) Man arrested inside Cambridge home A Cambridge man is facing a criminal charge after allegedly forcing his way inside a Blaine Avenue home and then locking himself inside a bedroom with his child. 3) Noble County Sheriff Pickenpaugh creating K-9 program An effort by Noble County Sheriff Robert Pickenpaugh to establish a K-9 unit is moving forward after the county commissioners recently approved a line item for donations to the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cambridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ... Jan '17 Sara belaj 1
News John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... Dec '16 Big Johnson 4
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
Prostitues (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Looking for girl (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fedex 1
Given bjs (Nov '15) Sep '16 Elmer F 4
News Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09) Jul '16 Posting as myself 38
See all Cambridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cambridge Forum Now

Cambridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cambridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cambridge, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,052 • Total comments across all topics: 280,546,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC