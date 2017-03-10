Willey arrested on warrant, domestic ...

Willey arrested on warrant, domestic violence charges in Cambridge

A Brown Avenue resident wanted on an arrest warrant is facing an assault charge following an alleged altercation with a woman a short time before his arrest by Cambridge police Thursday morning. Willey remained incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail on a hold stemming from the warrant and the charge that led to officers serving him with the offense while incarcerated.

