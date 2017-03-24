Rollover accident on I-70 injures driver

Rollover accident on I-70 injures driver

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

A Michigan man suffered non-incapacitating injuries when the tractor-trailer he was driving overturned near mile post 178 on Interstate 70 in Guernsey County Thursday afternoon. Cesar was transported by United Ambulance to Southeastern Med where he was treated in the emergency department and later released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cambridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ... Jan '17 Sara belaj 1
News John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... Dec '16 Big Johnson 4
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Prostitues Oct '16 John 1
Looking for girl Oct '16 Fedex 1
Given bjs (Nov '15) Sep '16 Elmer F 4
News Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09) Jul '16 Posting as myself 38
See all Cambridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cambridge Forum Now

Cambridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cambridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Cambridge, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,040 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC