One injured in afternoon fire in Guernsey County
Photographer Mike Neilson was on the scene this afternoon at a fire on Battle Ridge Road, approximately 2-3 miles east of Cambridge. There were reports of one person being injured and taken to Southeastern Ohio Regioinal Medical Center before being possibly taken by helicopter to another hospital.
