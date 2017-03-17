Mooreheads named 2017 Boy Scouts 'Distinguished Citizens'
The couple will be recognized at a banquet in their honor at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center. Each year a committee of local community volunteers works with Muskingum Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America to select an honoree who has distinguished theirself in their profession and their community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Add your comments below
Cambridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ...
|Jan '17
|Sara belaj
|1
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec '16
|Big Johnson
|4
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Prostitues
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Looking for girl
|Oct '16
|Fedex
|1
|Given bjs (Nov '15)
|Sep '16
|Elmer F
|4
|Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09)
|Jul '16
|Posting as myself
|38
Find what you want!
Search Cambridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC