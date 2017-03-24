Main Street Cambridge receives national accreditation
Cambridge became a member of the Main Street program in 2004, and since continues to revitalize the historic downtown district. Cambridge Main Street is being recognized as proficient in the 10 criteria as set by the National Main Street Center.
