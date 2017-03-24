Guernsey County probation officials searching for male violators
The Adult Probation Department at the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court is asking for help locating two men accused of probation violations. Authorities are searching for Wesley Mason, 28, Cambridge, and Terry Hood, 28, Cambridge, after the two failed to report to their probation officers.
