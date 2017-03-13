Felon who killed 78-year-old accused of robbing Cleveland bodega at gunpoint
A man who served 15 years in prison for beating a 78-year-old man to death is now accused of robbing a West Side bodega at gunpoint. Jason Britton, 43, is charged with aggravated robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cambridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ...
|Jan '17
|Sara belaj
|1
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec '16
|Big Johnson
|4
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Prostitues
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Looking for girl
|Oct '16
|Fedex
|1
|Given bjs (Nov '15)
|Sep '16
|Elmer F
|4
|Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09)
|Jul '16
|Posting as myself
|38
Find what you want!
Search Cambridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC