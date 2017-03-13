Felon who killed 78-year-old accused ...

Felon who killed 78-year-old accused of robbing Cleveland bodega at gunpoint

A man who served 15 years in prison for beating a 78-year-old man to death is now accused of robbing a West Side bodega at gunpoint. Jason Britton, 43, is charged with aggravated robbery.

