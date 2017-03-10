Education and jobs: The crucial link
A report on the "Best States" issued last week by U.S. News and World Report listed Ohio at 35th in quality of life, just ahead of Georgia. The home of inventors, Firestone, Edison and the Wright Brothers, and business titans, Goodrich and Rockefeller, Ohio ranked 31st and, in education, 38th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Add your comments below
Cambridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ...
|Jan '17
|Sara belaj
|1
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec '16
|Big Johnson
|4
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Prostitues
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Looking for girl
|Oct '16
|Fedex
|1
|Given bjs (Nov '15)
|Sep '16
|Elmer F
|4
|Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09)
|Jul '16
|Posting as myself
|38
Find what you want!
Search Cambridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC