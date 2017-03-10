Drug-related charge filed after Cambridge traffic stop
Officers charged Cortney M. Hardy, 28, with one count of possession of a controlled substance after she was allegedly in possession of prescription pills suspected to be Gabapentin. She was also cited for stop sign and seat belt violations.
