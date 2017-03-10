Columbus men charged after altercation at downtown Cambridge business

Cambridge police charged Joshua W. Touvell, 24, with two counts of assault, first-degree misdemeanors, and single counts of disorderly conduct and criminal damaging, while Landon S. McCance, 24, was charged with obstructing official business. Touvell is accused of punching a woman in the face and then trying to strike a male with a chair.

