Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Whiznews.com

Southeastern Med in Cambridge is the home to the 'Super Colon,' an inflatable colon replica that is raising awareness for colon cancer and the importance of colonoscopy's. Dr. Michael Sarap is not only the Chief of Surgery at Southeastern Med, but he's also the head of the Tina Kaiser Cancer Coalition and the Commission on Cancer Program for Ohio, respectively, making him an advocate for this topic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cambridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ... Jan '17 Sara belaj 1
News John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... Dec '16 Big Johnson 4
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Prostitues Oct '16 John 1
Looking for girl Oct '16 Fedex 1
Given bjs (Nov '15) Sep '16 Elmer F 4
News Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09) Jul '16 Posting as myself 38
See all Cambridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cambridge Forum Now

Cambridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cambridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cambridge, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC