Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Southeastern Med in Cambridge is the home to the 'Super Colon,' an inflatable colon replica that is raising awareness for colon cancer and the importance of colonoscopy's. Dr. Michael Sarap is not only the Chief of Surgery at Southeastern Med, but he's also the head of the Tina Kaiser Cancer Coalition and the Commission on Cancer Program for Ohio, respectively, making him an advocate for this topic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.