Cambridge pair arrested for possessing nearly $40k of narcotics

Two Cambridge residents arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers Wednesday are facing felony drug-related charges after 400 Oxycodone pills and more than 27 pounds of marijuana were seized by law enforcement officials. The arrests during the traffic stop led to the execution of a search warrant at a South 11th Street home by troopers and Cambridge police officers.

