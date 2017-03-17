Cambridge man faces weapon, drug-related charges
A Cambridge man arrested by a Guernsey County sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop on Rosedale Road Thursday morning for an alleged weapons violation is scheduled to stand trial next month in the Cambridge Municipal Court. Justin D. Rodecker, 20, is facing one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a drug abuse instrument and possession of drug paraphernalia.
