Body found in creek at Byesville Park

Body found in creek at Byesville Park

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

The body of a man once atop the Guernsey County "Most Wanted" list was found Tuesday evening partially submerged in a creek near Byesville Park. Cutlip had not been seen since a foot pursuit on March 2 in the Byesville area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cambridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ... Jan '17 Sara belaj 1
News John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... Dec '16 Big Johnson 4
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Prostitues Oct '16 John 1
Looking for girl Oct '16 Fedex 1
Given bjs (Nov '15) Sep '16 Elmer F 4
News Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09) Jul '16 Posting as myself 38
See all Cambridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cambridge Forum Now

Cambridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cambridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Cambridge, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,630 • Total comments across all topics: 280,019,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC