5 for Wednesday: Five articles in the...

5 for Wednesday: Five articles in the Wednesday, March 22, 2017 Daily Jeffersonian

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

2) Two fugitives arrested at Burgess Avenue home A man and woman wanted by local authorities were arrested at a Burgess Avenue home Tuesday evening when a search warrant was executed by Guernsey County sheriff's deputies with assistance from Cambridge police officers. 3) Man charged for alleged assault of 11-year-old girl A felony bond hearing for a Byesville area resident accused of assaulting an 11-year-old girl has been scheduled for today in the Cambridge Municipal Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cambridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ... Jan '17 Sara belaj 1
News John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... Dec '16 Big Johnson 4
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Prostitues Oct '16 John 1
Looking for girl Oct '16 Fedex 1
Given bjs (Nov '15) Sep '16 Elmer F 4
News Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09) Jul '16 Posting as myself 38
See all Cambridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cambridge Forum Now

Cambridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cambridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Cambridge, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,162 • Total comments across all topics: 279,899,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC