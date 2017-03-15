5 for Wednesday: Five articles in the Wednesday, March 15, 2017, Daily Jeffersonian

2) Local woman ordered to jail for domestic violence A former Cambridge High School teacher found guilty last year of domestic violence has been ordered to report to the Guernsey County Jail on Friday. 3) Trial dates set for brothers facing theft-related charges Two brothers facing theft-related offenses after items were stolen from a Woodlawn Avenue home where Cambridge police officers executed a high-risk search warrant this past weekend will have their day in court on April 7. 4) Family of nine displaced by fire A Rayland area residence that was home to seven children and two adults was leveled by fire Tuesday afternoon but no injuries were reported at the scene.

