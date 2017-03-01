5 for Wednesday: Five articles in the Wednesday, March 1, 2017 Daily Jeffersonian

2) Preliminary hearing set for robbery suspect A preliminary hearing for a city resident accused of trying to rob a man at gunpoint on Steubenville Avenue earlier last month has been scheduled for March 6 in the Cambridge Municipal Court. 3) Levy calculator shows property owners additional taxes amount Officials of the Rolling Hills Local School District, seeking approval of a proposed levy that would fund construction of new buildings, have said the increased monthly cost to the average property owner in the district would amount to $9.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.