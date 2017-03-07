5 for Tuesday: Five articles in the T...

5 for Tuesday: Five articles in the Tuesday, March 7, 2017, issue of The Daily Jeffersonian

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

2) Man jailed on drug-related felony hold A Cambridge resident remained incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail on a drug-related felony hold issued by city police following his arrest during a traffic stop outside a Clark Street business. 3) Finance Committee approves the 2017 budget After months of committee meetings, weeks of work and a final executive session, the Finance Committee voted Monday evening to approve the 2017 budget and give their recommendation to the Cambridge City Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cambridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ... Jan '17 Sara belaj 1
News John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... Dec '16 Big Johnson 4
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Prostitues Oct '16 John 1
Looking for girl Oct '16 Fedex 1
Given bjs (Nov '15) Sep '16 Elmer F 4
News Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09) Jul '16 Posting as myself 38
See all Cambridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cambridge Forum Now

Cambridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cambridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
 

Cambridge, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,197 • Total comments across all topics: 279,514,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC