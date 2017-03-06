5 for Monday: Five articles in the Monday, March 6, 2017 Daily Jeffersonian

2) Woman unresponsive at downtown business A woman who apparently overdosed on a mixture of illegal narcotics and alcohol was treated at Southeastern Med after being found unresponsive on the dance floor at a downtown Cambridge business. 3) Alleged car thief and vehicle located at North Ave. home A Cambridge man is facing a criminal charge after allegedly taking a woman's car and then driving it to a North Avenue home without the owner's permission or knowledge.

