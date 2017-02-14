Special Guernsey County grand jury indicts 15
A special grand jury convened at the request of the Cambridge Police Department handed down more than 50 felony indictments against 15 individuals on Monday. The Guernsey County Prosector's Office and Cambridge police presented the cases against the 15 individuals last week as part of an on-going investigation into drug trafficking from the Detroit, Mich., and New York, N.Y., areas.
