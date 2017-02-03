Muskingum University football player dies unexpectedly
Tyler Lancaster, 23, Canton, died at Riverside Methodist Hospital where he was transferred after initially being taken to Southeastern Med in Cambridge. He is the son of Eric and Tiana Lancaster of Canton.
